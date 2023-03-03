The Colony Police Department will be hosting a Teen Academy this summer from June 26 through June 30. In the Teen Academy, teens will hang out with School Resource Officers and Community Resources Officers while they participate in bowling, fishing, biking and swimming.

Teens will also participate in classes about topics such as cyberbullying, dating violence, and more. The program is completely free and open to all teens of The Colony. Space is limited. To sign up or for more information, please contact Sgt. Ryan Shipp at rshipp@thecolonytx.gov or Officer Brian Lee at blee@thecolonytx.gov.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

