The city of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park.

Residents of The Colony may bring trash and refuse, such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal for convenient disposal.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

