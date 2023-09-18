Susie Hawkins has been a resident of The Colony for two decades, involving herself in several organizations around the city, most notably with The Colony Band Booster Club. Every year, Hawkins said her favorite part about being involved is having a front row seat to the hard work that students and staff do to bring The Colony High School Band to life on the field. In her free time, Hawkins enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading or solving puzzles.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
I’ve been married to my husband, Michael, for almost 23 years, and we have three sons: George, James, and John. We built our first house in The Colony as newlyweds in 2001, not imagining that it would be the community where we chose to stay and raise our boys. Over the past 20 years, I have volunteered and served on the board for many local groups, including The Colony Early Childhood PTA, Ethridge Elementary PTA, Cub Scout Pack 281, Young Men’s Service League - Cities by the Lake, and The Colony Band Booster Club.
How did you originally get involved with The Colony High School Band Booster?
I started volunteering as a freshman band parent in 2017 when my oldest son joined the band. This is now year seven — the older two stayed in band throughout high school, and now our youngest is a freshman.
What is your favorite part about being involved as an executive booster member?
I enjoy having a front row seat to all the hard work being done by our band students and directors. And to see how many parents choose to step up to assist with all of the behind-the-scenes things that need to happen, especially during the fall marching season. It’s easy to think things “just happen,” when in reality, it takes a big team to support the program. Plus, my husband and I have made some amazing friends along the way!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
Other than The Colony High School band hall? We enjoy checking out the restaurants in the Grandscape area, as well as the concerts on the lawn.
What are you most excited about when it comes to this band season?
Every year, I love watching the marching show go from a concept on paper to a full-blown production on the field! The show is always evolving, and our band students bring their best each week. However, I am most looking forward to the first full performance at a marching contest, complete with uniforms, flags, and props — and to see the pride on the students’ faces when they have their best run!
What are you passionate about?
My family, my faith, and my community.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by all individuals who see a need around them and not only think of a way to solve it, but have the leap of faith to put their idea into action. We are fortunate within The Colony to have many individuals like this!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Read, solve puzzles, spend time with family and friends.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I pray that my kids have learned how to be a servant-leader, and that they continue to be a positive influence on those around them, whether at school, a job, church, or in their community. And hopefully along the way, I have also inspired others to give back as they are able.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
The TCHS Band loves the support it gets from the community! Our fundraisers and corporate sponsorships help offset the costs involved in band and reduce the fees for all students. Follow The Colony High School Band on Facebook, visit our concession stand on Friday nights, and most of all — cheer loudly when the band takes the field!
