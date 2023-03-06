Nene Diop was born and raised in Senegal, a country in western Africa. She comes from a large family, where her mom had 12 kids. Diop now works as a Nurse Assistant for The Colony High School Feeder Schools in LISD. She was named LISD’s Campus Aide of the Year at the 2022 Awards Banquet.
How did you get in your line of work?
I did medical work in my country. When I came to the USA, because I couldn't work in my line of education, I stayed home with my kids. But when they started to go to school I couldn't think of a better occupation than helping kids with their health issues.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I have had many of my best days and proudest moments at work so it’s hard to pinpoint one. But I think one of the best moments I have had thus far is when I successfully completed a hearing screening on a student who was autistic and non-verbal. This particular student didn’t interact with other people, especially not strangers. The first thing that she did while interacting with me was to point at a pair of headphones. She looked like she was requesting to hold them, so naturally I handed them to her. She struggled trying to put them on so I offered to help her. What happened next melted my heart. She calmly allowed me to help her and smiled when I finished adjusting the headphones. I used sign language to tell her what to do during the test, we successfully completed her screening and she followed directions perfectly. That moment was so gratifying!
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Being anxious to turn 7 years old so I could start going to school!
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Chili’s.
What is your favorite movie?
"Hidden Figures."
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married and have two boys who are 23 and 22 years old.
What are your hobbies?
I am always trying to solve math problems. I also enjoy cooking and walking.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Beside my youngest son, I would say my phone. My phone is the liaison with my family and friends back in Africa.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I'm scared of lizards!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
