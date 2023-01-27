THE COLONY – Coming into Friday night’s District 9-5A home game against Creekview, The Colony boys soccer team boasted a stout defense.
The Cougars surrendered just seven goals through their first nine games with three shutout wins to boot.
But offensively, The Colony hadn’t put the ball in the back of the net as much as it had wanted. Cougars head coach Lee Weddall said his players worked hard to chip in goals, but one thing it had been lacking was a natural goal scorer.
Enter senior midfielder Hagen Waesch.
Waesch scored eight goals for the Cougars two years ago as a sophomore but last year he played in a junior league in Germany. Now back with The Colony, an ankle sprain that he suffered in a recent practice for his club team had limited Waesch to one half of soccer for the entire season.
Waesch’s ankle appeared to be just fine Friday night. The senior midfielder scored three goals as The Colony topped Creekview, 4-0, at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium to earn its fourth shutout of the season.
“He’s a glue for the team,” Weddall said. “I know that he scored three goals tonight but it’s just really the other things that he does for our team. I don’t expect him to score goals. I expect him to be that link between the defense and midfield, and bring maturity and good decision-making.”
The game was played at an up-tempo pace, but it was The Colony that recorded the game’s first goal. A turnover by Creekview on its side of the field allowed Waesch to fire away from straight on from 25 yards away for a 1-0 Cougars lead just four minutes into the contest.
The Colony continued to attack and all of the hard work allowed the Cougars to increase their lead to 2-0 in the 26th minute. Senior Blake Galvez-Ryan fired a hard shot from straight away, scoring his third goal of the season.
“We have a lot of talent, especially with Blake,” Waesch said. “He’s fast, very creative, along with Hugo (Castillon) and Oldayir (Najera). We have a lot of opportunities to tap in to our potential. This is only our second district game and we’re coming into it very nicely.”
Creekview (4-3-1, 0-2-1), meanwhile, was looking to bounce back from a 1-0 setback to R.L. Turner. The Mustangs created several scoring chances in the first half. Senior Diego Jimenez dribbled the ball past a couple of Cougar defenders and kicked from less than five yards away from the goal but the ball dribbled in front of the net.
The Mustangs’ best scoring chance came in the fourth minute of the second half. Senior Diego Aguilera won a physical battle with a Cougar defender and attempted to pass the ball to junior Richard Baires but The Colony senior goalkeeper Bryan Carrillo made a diving save.
Carrillo received strong defensive play in front of him by The Colony defensemen Edwin Lopez, Rodolfo Reyes and Marcos Valdespino.
“We have a defense-first defense,” Weddall said. “They know when to get rid of it and when to build an attack. We have really great leadership. We have a fantastic defenseman in senior Edwin Lopez. He is vocal and that is what you need.”
The Colony put away Creekview 11 minutes into the second half. Waesch buried his second goal to increase the Cougar advantage to 2-0. Then with 12 minutes remaining in the contest, Waesch scored on a free kick from 21 yards out to polish off his hat trick.
“I wasn’t thinking about the hat trick,” he said. “I saw an opportunity and I knew that I was going to place it in the right side. As soon as I stepped up, I knew it was in.”
