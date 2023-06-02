The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 1 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 1 was focused on transforming regular jewelry into fidget accessories for individuals who suffer from anxiety.
The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 3 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 3 pivoted from creating custom rugs to personalized engraving projects.
The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 4 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 4 created a healthy cookie for athletes who are trying to lose or maintain weight.
The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 1 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 1 was focused on transforming regular jewelry into fidget accessories for individuals who suffer from anxiety.
Courtesy of Lewisville ISD
The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 3 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 3 pivoted from creating custom rugs to personalized engraving projects.
Courtesy of Lewisville ISD
The Colony High School INCubatoredu program students in Team 4 present during the mid-year pitch at The Colony High School in Feb. Team 4 created a healthy cookie for athletes who are trying to lose or maintain weight.
The Colony High School’s INCubatoredu program is a course in its second year at the school, designed to get students excited about becoming true entrepreneurs.
Students had the opportunity to create and fully develop their own product or service and pitch it to a panel of judges. The judges panel included Nicole Waldrop from SCHEELS, David Peerson from Prosperity Bank, Wayne Sueltz from Genesis10, and Robert Kincheloe from Nebraska Furniture Mart.
A mid-year pitch occurred in February and students made their final pitch on May 10 with hopes of being funded up to $5,000.
“There were three teams that won,” said Jennifer Ondreyka, President and CEO of The Colony Chamber of Commerce. “$1,000 was awarded to two different teams, and then $6,000 to the winning team and they typically only award a total of $5,000, but they thought that the businesses were so great that they went above and beyond and awarded more teams.”
TCHS’s INCubatoredu class had five groups present and pitch their business model at The Colony High School, who have been working on their business model since Aug. 2022 and learned what it takes to start a business.
Team 1 was focused on transforming regular jewelry into fidget accessories for individuals who suffer from anxiety, while Team 2 created coffee that is easy and convenient for busy coffee drinkers. Team 3 pivoted from creating custom rugs to personalized engraving projects, and Team 4 created a healthy cookie for athletes who are trying to lose or maintain weight. Finally, Team 5 took the smoothie experience to the next level, allowing for customers to purchase smoothies online and get them delivered to your front door.
“It's so cool,” Ondreyka said. “I went in and helped some of the teams, and just to see them in action was really awesome. They did a lot and it's just a unique experience.”
The only other school in the district that offers the INCubatoredu program is Lewisville High School, and in partnership with the City of The Colony, the district is able to involve the community through mentoring and coaching.
For more information on the INCubatoredu program, visit www.lisd.net.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.