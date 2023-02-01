If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony.
The restaurant chain opened its doors two and a half weeks ago on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after much anticipation from hot dog fans across the metroplex. As a reporter, my inbox was flooded in the last few months of 2022 with people asking me if I knew when Portillo’s would open its doors, and unfortunately, I knew just as much as them.
Several friends of mine who live in the suburbs of Chicago, or relocated there after college, swear by Portillo’s. So, on Sunday, Jan. 29, I decided to drive out to The Colony to see what all the hype was about.
Upon arrival, I was met with traffic control by police officers, double lanes of drive-thru that circled around the entire parking lot, and an hour-long wait of people lining up outside the door. Let’s keep in mind that on this day it felt like 32 degrees with a 14 mile-per-hour wind.
“You’re getting a real taste of Chicago with how cold and windy it is out here,” I remember one man saying while I was waiting in line.
I considered myself lucky when I arrived because the line behind me continued to grow as the day went on. I spoke with several people in line and some were there because they relocated to the metroplex from the Chicago suburbs and missed the taste of home, while others were there for the same reason I was.
Some people planned their entire day around visiting Portillo’s, driving from across the metroplex to visit the restaurant. Others decided to visit on a whim, and you could tell who was prepared to wait in the weather and who wasn’t.
Some people showed up with blankets, dressed head-to-toe in heavy winter gear that you would usually only see on the ski slopes. Others stood against the building to block themselves from the piercing wind. And others showed up in only a hoodie and some shorts.
One thing that I found fascinating while I was waiting in line was that once customers were in line, nobody seemed to leave. It didn’t matter how long the wait was, customers were going to get a taste of Portillo’s.
After about an hour, the man guarding the door let another group inside. Stepping inside, you’re immediately met with unique decor that incorporates the surrounding community into its design. Photos from history line the walls, along with records and vintage artifacts. There is also a photo of Portillo’s “Most Wanted,” which was part of the company’s Texas sweepstakes in July 2022 and Astrid from Allen won a space on the wall.
For lunch, I ordered one of Portillo’s famous char-grilled burgers, fries, and their limited-time chocolate covered strawberry shake.
Finding an open table was challenging, but I was able to find a place and sat down to try Portillo’s for the very first time. Now, I am no food critic, but I thought the fries with the cheese sauce was fantastic, the shake being one of the best I’ve ever had, and the burger being listed in my top five when it comes to fast food.
So, was it worth it? Well, I’ll leave that up to you, but from one North Texas resident to another, I think it’s a must-visit and I will certainly be back.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
