A presentation on the final concept design for the Veterans Memorial addition at the Five Star Complex was given to The Colony City Council at its Tuesday, Aug. 15 meeting.
Almost a year ago, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer appointed a committee to look into incorporating an addition to the Veterans Memorial at the Five Star Complex to better honor the veterans in the city. In 2013, the Community Development Corporation approved a Veterans Memorial upgrade and when they got a design back, it came back to be millions of dollars over budget and sat dormant for the next several years.
“The concept is a walking path with monuments set at various distances throughout the walking path and that path is the trail around the Five Star that we continue to maintain,” said Brant Shallenburger, Community Development Corporation staff liaison.
There will be a station for each branch of service that shows a brief history of each branch. In addition, the city plans to showcase the POW/MIA story, Purple Heart, and Medal of Honor within the memorial. There will also be a station dedicated to the American Legion Holley-Riddle Post 21. The city’s goal is to revitalize the existing Veterans Memorial in such a way that honors veterans yet also educates the community about military history.
The committee put together by Boyer recommended stone monument structures, a thematic “logo,” full color display, service branch logo identification, and lighting at each monument.
“The expansion of the Veterans Memorial is very meaningful to the veterans community,” said Mary Garcia, Commander of American Legion Holley-Riddle Post 21. “It shows how much veterans are valued in the city. As we worked through this concept, we had three goals in mind. The first goal was to pay tribute to the men and women who served and are serving today. We want veterans to walk up to these monuments and immediately feel a personal connection.”
The second goal is to teach character, honor, and responsibility. The third goal is to inspire wellness and activity by spreading the monuments around the loop at Five Star Park.
“We believe that these three goals will pay tribute to our veterans and serve the public and will give our city a great sense of pride,” Garcia said.
The money for this addition to the Veterans Memorial is already budgeted and comes out to around $92,000. Council did not need to approve anything during the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
