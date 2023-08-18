A presentation on the final concept design for the Veterans Memorial addition at the Five Star Complex was given to The Colony City Council at its Tuesday, Aug. 15 meeting.

Almost a year ago, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer appointed a committee to look into incorporating an addition to the Veterans Memorial at the Five Star Complex to better honor the veterans in the city. In 2013, the Community Development Corporation approved a Veterans Memorial upgrade and when they got a design back, it came back to be millions of dollars over budget and sat dormant for the next several years.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

