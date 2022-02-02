Residents and officials are making preparations amid reports of a cold snap being forecasted in North Texas later this week.
With a snow storm forecasted for this Thursday with apparent certainty, and cold temperatures in the following days, questions involving the events of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri are being raised by residents.
Here is what is known so far.
Will there be rotating power outages again?
It is uncertain.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages Texas’s power grid, has not released any warnings or energy conservation advisories as of Monday.
Still, Gov. Greg Abbott and Public Utility Commission of Texas Chair Peter Lake have said since Winter Storm Uri that “the lights will stay on.”
ERCOT has joined Abbott and Lake in trying to restore trust in the power grid, with the former hosting a series of community town halls in cities such as Frisco and Allen. In these meetings, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones told residents that a series of reforms were made guaranteeing more preparation.
Reports indicate that ERCOT officials are projecting service demand levels to match those of February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. Moreover, The Dallas Morning News reported on Friday that ERCOT’s grid operator sent an email to stakeholders that morning, signaling plans to implement an “aggressive grid management plan” as they anticipate 73 gigawatts of statewide demand (demand during Uri reached up to 77 gigawatts.)
In a Monday email, a spokesperson for ERCOT said, “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating high demand for power Wednesday through Sunday due to a forecasted cold front. This cold front is expected to bring winter weather and precipitation to the ERCOT region. ERCOT is taking early preventative action ahead of the expected increase in demand to ensure the grid remains reliable.”
They continued, “ERCOT will deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather. We are coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week. We have ordered power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress.”
What preparations are transportation officials taking?
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been sending trucks to major thoroughfares and interchanges in North Texas to spray brine solution (water and salt) on the surfaces, thereby making it more difficult for ice to stick on the asphalt. This work continued through Tuesday, TxDOT confirmed in an email.
TxDOT sent the following advisories to motorists:
- Pay close attention to forecasts, as their plans may have to change or cancel depending on what the storm produces.
- During inclement weather, set aside distractions behind the wheel and give full attention to the road.
- Drive for the conditions; go slow and allow extra time and air cushion to brake.
How will this affect Lewisville ISD?
Lewisville ISD will monitor the weather and send mass communications by 5 a.m. the morning of a delay or cancellation.
What warming stations will be open during the cold snap?
Next Steps The Colony will be operating a warming station effective tonight at 7 p.m. at Hope Community Church on 5204 South Colony Drive, Suite 200.
The Salvation Army will also be operating a warming station in its Lewisville location at 206 West Main Street.
An updated list of warming stations will be posted as more information becomes available.
