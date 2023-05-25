Coming this summer, The Colony residents and visitors can add three new restaurants to their list of places to frequent, with two establishments located in the Grandscape complex and slated to open in June.
Here’s what the community can expect:
World of Beer
Slated to open June 13, World of Beer is the original craft beer bar where friends can gather to drink, eat and explore. With hundreds of beers and rotations taps along with signature food menus, the restaurant brings a unique atmosphere to beer lovers around the world.
Founded in 2007 in Tampa, Florida, World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with more than 50 locations in the U.S. and China. The establishment offers endless beer options, craft cocktails, and mouthwatering food.
World of Beer is located at 5774 Grandscape Blvd. Suite 110, The Colony, TX 75056.
Quartino Ristorante
Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar, a member of Chicago’s iconic hospitality brand Gibsons Restaurant Group, will be opening in the Grandscape development in June. This will be the first Quartino to open since the original opened in Dec. 2005.
Quartino is a bustling downtown Chicago restaurant and wine bar noted for its distinctive Italian menu and vintage decor. The menu features Italy’s regional specialities, which includes artisanal salumi, Neapolitan thin-crust pizza, house-made pasta, and seasonal dishes.
Quartino’s menu, served in moderate portions, is meant to be shared and perfect for adventurous diners ready for a unique experience.
The establishment is located at 5754 Grandscape Blvd. Suite 200, The Colony, TX 75056.
C&H Hawaiian Grill
The community of The Colony can soon enjoy the delicious flavors of Hawaii, thanks to C&H Hawaiian Grill's upcoming grand opening. The restaurant, located at 5000 Main Street, Suite 314, promises to provide customers with an authentic Hawaiian cuisine experience.
C&H Hawaiian Grill's menu features traditional Hawaiian dishes that are prepared using locally sourced ingredients. Customers can expect to savor the popular Kalua Pork and Poke Bowls, and vegan and gluten-free options are available for individuals with specific dietary needs.
The exact grand opening date of C&H Hawaiian Grill is coming soon and will be announced on the restaurant's social media pages. Updates and information can be found on their Facebook or Instagram @Chhawaiiangrill.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.