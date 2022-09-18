Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities.
Lakefront Concert Series continues
Captain and Camille are next in line for the Lakefront Concert Series this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 to 10 p.m. at Little Elm Park. The Little Elm Chamber presents live concerts weekly until Oct. 1, with the final one being next week featuring Top Band. The community is invited to come out, grab a cooler and enjoy great, free music for a few hours.
Circus Espana at Little Elm Park
Circus Espana is returning to Little Elm Park with “100 years of Circus.” The event starts Friday, Sept. 23 and goes until Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be plenty of entertainment and fun for everyone, including motorcycle daredevils, acrobats, comedy shows and aerialists. The show will celebrate decade to decade, starting with the 1920s. Ticket prices vary depending on age and where you sit. More information can be found on Circus Espana’s website.
Sunset Jazz Series continues
Grandscape continues its Sunset Jazz Series, featuring Vandell Andrew this week. From 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the community is invited to come out and enjoy live music. All you need to do is bring a blanket or lawn chair to keep comfortable. The show is free and will be at Grandscape’s Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn.
The Tribute garage sale
The Tribute Lakeside Golf and Resort Community is hosting a multi-family garage sale this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., locals can come out and enjoy beautiful scenery while also shopping for great deals on furniture, clothing, exercise equipment, tools, antiques, and much more.
Live music at Lava Cantina
Lava Cantina has quite a few opportunities for live music entertainment this week. On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., Alex Aguilar performs live at the venue. Admission is free to see Alex Aguilar. On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., Mike Mancy Band will perform and admission for the show starts at $10. There are more opportunities for live music through the weekend and more information can be found on Lava Cantina’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
