Alli Koch’s artistic career started out as a hobby, making canvases for her friends and for her apartment. The hobby quickly grew into something more, giving her the opportunity to portray her artwork across DFW and the world.

Koch graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in marketing, but has always had an interest in art. Out of college, she did not have much luck in the job market and decided to pursue art. She got involved in the wedding industry and started creating invites with calligraphy, which helped spur interest in her business.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments