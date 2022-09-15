Alli Koch’s artistic career started out as a hobby, making canvases for her friends and for her apartment. The hobby quickly grew into something more, giving her the opportunity to portray her artwork across DFW and the world.
Koch graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in marketing, but has always had an interest in art. Out of college, she did not have much luck in the job market and decided to pursue art. She got involved in the wedding industry and started creating invites with calligraphy, which helped spur interest in her business.
At the time, she was one of the top calligraphy artists in the DFW area and invested in a studio where she did her first mural. She posted the mural on Instagram and it immediately got traction.
Once her artistic career took off, Koch spent time writing and publishing books. She now has eight published books.
“I believe it was in 2017 when I published my first book,” she said. “That was how to draw modern florals and then my second book was also how to draw florals and I’ve come out with three coloring books and I have three how-to-draw kids books.”
She is working on two more books that will come out next year.
Koch is a new resident of The Colony, spending her time getting to know the community and immersing herself in art when she can. She painted a mural for Grandscape, which can be seen through a tunnel on the lower section of the area.
Most businesses and communities have found Koch’s artwork through her social media pages and have reached out to her for art, so she has not had to do much sales pitching, she said. Grandscape was the first place where she reached out and offered to paint a mural for the area.
“I knew that Grandscape was coming out and it was a cool new area and it was growing,” she said. “I was like ‘Oh my gosh, they need a mural.’ So, that’s the very first email that I sent and reached out to them.”
Not only was this Koch’s first business inquiry, it was one of her first murals she painted where she used color. She is mainly a black and white artist and almost all of her pieces do not have any color in them. She said she is likely to paint another colored mural in the future, it just depends on what kind of projects come her way.
Koch’s mural remained unseen by the public for quite some time due to Grandscape not opening for close to a year after she painted it.
“It’s nice to be like ‘Oh yeah I have a mural there,’” she said. “And they would ask where, and I would tell them and just reliving it for people who are now able to see it a year later, it’s so refreshing and exciting.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
