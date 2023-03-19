imagejpeg_0.JPG

Tawana Burton with her daughter who helps run the front and takes care of customers of Krab Kingz. Burton is a woman-owned business owner who runs the Krab Kingz location in Little Elm.

As someone who has always had a passion for cooking, Tawana Burton knew she wanted to own a restaurant someday and was able to make that happen when she opened Krab Kingz in Little Elm.

With a background in U.S. Army logistics and real estate, Burton added restaurant owner to her career roles just three years ago. The Krab Kingz franchise owner wanted to bring the restaurant to Denton County and Burton offered up Little Elm as a compromise since she had recently moved to Little Elm just two years before opening the restaurant.

imagejpeg_1.JPG

The Krab Kingz storefront in Little Elm, which is owned by Tawana Burton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments