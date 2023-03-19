As someone who has always had a passion for cooking, Tawana Burton knew she wanted to own a restaurant someday and was able to make that happen when she opened Krab Kingz in Little Elm.
With a background in U.S. Army logistics and real estate, Burton added restaurant owner to her career roles just three years ago. The Krab Kingz franchise owner wanted to bring the restaurant to Denton County and Burton offered up Little Elm as a compromise since she had recently moved to Little Elm just two years before opening the restaurant.
“I used to have seafood Fridays at my house where family and friends would come and I wanted to bring that to The Lakefront because I had moved here and I knew this was a good fit for it,” Burton said.
One of Burton’s favorite things about owning a restaurant is the customers because of their loyalty, support, and patience. She said that they help keep the restaurant going and often write her notes on their receipts when they come in.
“I have a passion for serving,” she said. “I’m a creative, so I’m always creating new recipes and ideas. Serving that is my favorite part of the business and the community, the customers, they truly are my favorite. I’d have to say customers first, probably the cooking second when it comes to my favorite things.”
When it comes to future goals for the business, Burton said she always thinks about expanding, but right now, her greatest goal is to continue to grow with Little Elm and provide the town with good, quality food.
“I want to make sure that the community knows that we're here for them every night for dinner and not just special occasions,” she said. “And just given a good quality product, you know, continue to do that. That's my goal right now. Just to continue to do better each day.”
There are four Krab Kingz locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and two of them are woman-owned. Working at the restaurant has become a family-owned business as Burton works closely with her daughter who helps run the front and take care of customers.
“We appreciate the support,” Burton said. “We often talk about it, we really do, because this is a family-run business and we often talk about how supportive and loyal and great our customers are and, you know, it is a good feeling because it's not easy work.”
Krab Kingz Seafood in Little Elm is located at 500 W. Eldorado Pkwy, Suite 300 and are closed Monday through Wednesday and open from 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To learn more, visit www.krabkingzlittleelm.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
