The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
Little Elm ISD announces 633 Run
Little Elm ISD recently announced that registration for the 633 Run on Saturday, Oct. 15 is now open. The event is sponsored by CoServ and benefits the Jerry R. Walker Scholarship Fund and the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation. Registration is open for a 1-mile fun run, a 5k and a special 6.33 mile run. To learn more, go to Little Elm ISD’s website.
The Colony finalizes Fall Clean-Up day
The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services host its annual City-Wide Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park. The Colony residents are encouraged to bring trash and refuse, such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal. The Clean-Up will not accept liquids or chemicals of any kind. More information can be found on The Colony’s official website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.