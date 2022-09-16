The Colony announced the headliners for its American Heroes festival in November. The Spin Doctors will be performing on Friday, Nov. 11 and Rodney Atkins will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festival is meant to act as a salute to veterans and first responders and will be at The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, keep an eye on The Colony’s Parks & Recreation Department page (@TCPARD).
Little Elm networking event
Join The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce for its LE*NKS Networking event on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 8 to 9 a.m. Chamber members and non-members are invited to enjoy breakfast and networking at this event. Non-members are allowed to attend up to two times before they are required to join the Chamber. The event will be at Grace Church in Little Elm.
The Tribute Trail 5K
The Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony hosts The Tribute Trail 5K presented by AT&T this Saturday, Sept. 24. This one-of-a-kind race takes place along the back nine of Old American Golf Club and runners will have the opportunity to run through the golf course while enjoying views of Lake Lewisville. Each runner will receive a ticket to attend The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America. Individuals can register at https://ascendantlpga.com/tributetrail5k/.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.