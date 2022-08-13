The Colony tax vote forthcoming

In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will discuss and consider a proposed ad valorem property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The rate, $0.6475 per $100 valuation, is a quarter-cent reduction from the prior year’s $0.6500 per $100 valuation.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

