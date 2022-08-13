In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will discuss and consider a proposed ad valorem property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The rate, $0.6475 per $100 valuation, is a quarter-cent reduction from the prior year’s $0.6500 per $100 valuation.
Little Elm Veterans Committee appointments
Appointments will be made for the seven vacancies for the Little Elm Veterans Committee in a Little Elm Town Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
At least five of the members are required to have military experience. Each committee member will serve a three-year term, with the exception that original members be appointed to “staggering terms” – three members for two-year terms, and four members for three-year terms.
The committee will also have one council liaison and conduct a minimum of one meeting every quarter. The task force originally proposed that the committee meet once a month and comprise three councilmembers.
The Colony launches new text alert system
The city of The Colony has launched a new text message alert system where parties are sent reminders of upcoming court dates, outstanding citations or due payments. The text messages will include information about the pending matter at hand and hyperlinks and phone numbers to call to honor any payments.
‘Clean and Green’
The town of Little Elm will host its biannual “Clean and Green” event on Oct. 1 at a courtesy drop site located at 1600 Mark Tree Lane. This event will give residents the opportunity to discard bulk waste, including hazardous waste, electronics and tires for recycling. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, after which the courtesy drop site will remain open for normal operations.
Denton County hazard mitigation meeting scheduled
Denton County is offering another opportunity for residents to provide input regarding an update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which includes The Colony and Little Elm. The County is hosting a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 Courthouse Drive in Denton. Until then, Denton County residents can fill out a survey online at t.ly/z_0E.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
