5 State Helicopters Inc. will be conducting an aerial operation in Flower Mound on Tuesday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

They will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof of Argyle South Elementary School (11800 Denton Creek Blvd.) in Canyon Falls.

Once work begins Tuesday, the operation is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Those planning to go to the school to watch the airlift are asked to stay out of the operational area shown on the map below.

map
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments