Aerial operation to be conducted in Flower Mound
Town of Flower Mound
Mar 28, 2022

State Helicopters Inc. will be conducting an aerial operation in Flower Mound on Tuesday beginning at 11:30 a.m.They will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof of Argyle South Elementary School (11800 Denton Creek Blvd.) in Canyon Falls.Once work begins Tuesday, the operation is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.Those planning to go to the school to watch the airlift are asked to stay out of the operational area shown on the map below.

Courtesy of town of Flower Mound
