North Central Texas College students can benefit from an exclusive partnership with Midwestern State University that will allow them to keep their NCTC tuition rate after transferring.
NCTC in-state tuition is $190 per semester hour. With this partnership, students transferring directly to MSU’s Flower Mound campus can keep their tuition rate of $190 per semester hour for the remainder of their baccalaureate education. This tuition discount could save students over $1,500 each semester, if enrolled full time.
Students can be concurrently enrolled in NCTC and MSU and can complete their degree at their own pace.
The tuition match program is for any student pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) in the following specializations: technology, childhood/adolescent studies, criminal justice, healthcare administration, human resource development, human services, and kinesiology.
The NCTC Flower Mound campus, opened in 2011, and MSU Flower Mound campus, opened in 2018, are both conveniently located in Parker Square in Flower Mound, making for a smooth transition for transfer students.
Current students can talk to a counselor at either school to get the transfer process started. For more information email advising@nctc.edu.
