Flower Mound residents will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the newly renovated Rheudasil Park.

The ribbon cutting for Rheudasil Park has been postponed and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 due to "unexpected contractor delays and issues," according to the Town of Flower Mound.

