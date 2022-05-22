In early May, the town of Flower Mound announced that it had been deemed the fourth, “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.”
According to the town, researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000, comparing multiple key factors, including housing costs as a percentage of median income, unemployment rates, dining options and commute times. The town said this is the second year in a row Flower Mound held on to the No. 4 spot and is the only Texas community among the top 30 most livable small cities.
Here are some projects that Flower Mound has been working on as it aims to continue enhancing its livability.
Fitness at Heritage Park
The new fitness area at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Road) opened Friday morning.
The town said the new fitness area is aimed to promote a healthy and fit Flower Mound. Residents will be able to use the equipment during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, the town recommends residents use the area during daylight hours for safety purposes.
The town plans to eventually add lighting and shade over the fitness area. While using the fitness equipment, residents must follow the posted rules.
New businesses
A host of new businesses have come to Flower Mound since the start of 2022. Some of these include Valerie's Taco Shop, slated to open at at 4150 Justin Road, Suite 120; Cake4One, a patisserie slated to open at 3900 River Walk Drive, Suite 100; Capriotti’s sandwich shop, slated to open at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530; and Scout, an arcade slated to open at 4110 River Walk Drive.
Trail and Bikeways Master Plan update
The current town of Flower Mound Parks and Trails Master Plan was last adopted in 2017, and it focused primarily on parks and recreational components, the town said. The town’s trail system was postponed due to its complexity. The proposed update will entail data collection and review, community needs assessment, community profile analysis, trails analysis, creating an implementation plan and branding for Flower Mound’s Trails and Bikeways Master Plan project. After multiple opportunities for the community to give feedback on the plan, the town is coming to its final stages for adoption. Anticipated completion is June 2022.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
