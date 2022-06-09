One of Flower Mound’s only car dealerships was approved to sell boats at a Monday Town Council meeting.
Bosco Auto Group, located at 1401 Justin Road had been previously cited for noncompliance with the town’s code of ordinances regarding what type of vehicles were allowed on the property and what storage was allowed on the lot. After the infractions had been taken care of, Paul Bosco applied to begin selling boats on his property.
The original proposed special use permit required Bosco to limit his sales to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday – his current hours. Additionally, the permit said the fence holding all the cars must remain open if it crosses a fire lane. Outdoor storage would also be limited to boat and car sales with 650 square-feet allowed for ancillary storage, if screened with masonry. Bosco’s ability to sell boats would also be under a three-year auto renewal if he complied with city codes. Only 16 display spaces would be allowed for boats, and each boat would have to be under 30 feet in length.
Bosco proposed striking a majority of the proposed permit, reducing it to clarifying the hours to say that boat sales could not happen after 7 p.m., allowing 16 spaces for boat display and clarifying that each boat must remain at or under 30 feet in length.
Bosco said the storage portions of the permit did not have anything to do with the boat sales. Additionally, he wanted the fencing around the cars to remain closed for insurance reasons. He said he had worked with the fire department to ensure they have access to the facility if needed.
Council Member Adam Schiestel and Mayor Derek France both said they would be willing to strike the restrictions if Bosco agreed to the three-year automatic renewal. Other council members voiced their favor to keep all restrictions in place.
Planning Services Director Lexin Murphy said that because Bosco's Auto Group is one of Flower Mound's only auto dealers, there isn't a standard set of codes for auto dealers in the town.
After further discussion, council unanimously agreed to approve the permit with the omissions proposed by Bosco. The city’s code enforcement will ensure Bosco complies with the city code, France said. The three-year auto renewal will remain a part of the permit, so council can revisit Bosco’s boat sale permit if complaints and code violations arise.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.