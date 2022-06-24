During its Monday meeting, Flower Mound Town Council voted to double the existing homestead exemption.
The new exemption is equal to the greater of $5,000 or 10% of value. That means, the owner of a $450,000 home in Flower Mound will pay approximately $1,640 to the Town in 2022 property taxes, about $91 less than what they paid in 2021. Those taxes are used for a variety of quality services, including police, fire, streets, utilities, parks and recreation, and much more. The chart below shows the estimated tax payment for homes of variousvaluesin Flower Mound. It does not include the tax rates of other municipalities, including Denton County and the Lewisville Independent School District (LISD). Residents will see the new 10% exemption take effect on their 2022 property tax bill.
Residents can find out how much they are exempt though the town’s website. Because Flower Mound's property tax rate is not yet set for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the calculator may not yet be exact. However, Flower Mound's property tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is not expected to increase.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
