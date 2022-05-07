Election file photo
Early election numbers from Denton and Tarrant counties are showing leads for Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor in the races for Flower Mound Town Council places 1 and 3. 

Schiestel, the incumbent in the Place 1 race, leads with 63% (2,827) of the votes as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday compared to the 31% (1,671) for challenger Carol Kyer. 

Brian Taylor leads with 52% (2,307) of the votes so far in the race for Place 3 compared to the 48% (2,124) for opponent Robbie Cox. 

Stay tuned to the Flower Mound Leader for updated election tallies.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

