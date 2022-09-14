0D1C0B4C-83A1-4444-92DA-30DE8818092F.jpeg

Alice Won standing in front of her artwork on the corner of Gerault Road and Spinks Road for the Town of Flower Mound.

 Photo courtesy of the Town of Flower Mound

When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue.

As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments