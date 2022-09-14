When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue.
As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
Growing up, Won entered her work in several art competitions and ended up doing well which made her love art even more.
“I got second place in the 10-12 grade division for the Texas Division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest,” she said “I also got honorable mention in the 10th grade division of the 2022 NASA Langley Student Art Contest.”
Her most recent competition that she won was having her art displayed in the Town of Flower Mound on a traffic signal box. Won is one of three winners for the 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project and her design can be found on the corner of Gerault Road and Spinks Road.
“I am very happy and thankful to have gotten the opportunity to have my artwork displayed in Flower Mound,” she said. “This Traffic Signal Box Art contest has allowed me to exhibit my art in the Flower Mound community.”
The traffic box competition has been going on for quite a few years, allowing local artists to compete for a chance to have their designs displayed in town. This annual contest chooses three designs each year, for a total of 20 wrapped boxes when it is complete.
The themes for the boxes include “The Flowers of Flower Mound” and “Celebrating Cultural Diversity.” Won went with the second theme, saying that her design is meant to show that no matter how different people are, they are brought together by Flower Mound to create a positive and happy community.
Won’s favorite kind of art to do is drawing digital illusions and painting portraits with oils and acrylic. She said she likes to draw and paint contemporary, abstract and impressionistic art. She said she tries to portray people and objects in her art with symbolism.
Won’s artwork will be displayed for at least two years until the traffic box needs to be replaced with new artwork.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
