Flower Mound’s parks are slated to see improvements, pending the Town Council’s approval.
At a Tuesday Community Development Committee meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Jennings discussed five key projects slated for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The projects, plus the city’s masterplan implementation and debt service would cost a total $3.4 million.
The first project consisted of light improvements at Bakersfield Park – an area typically used for youth baseball, softball and soccer. The new lights will be brighter and will be more directed toward the fields with minimal spillage and glare. While the current lights are susceptible to losing brightness over time and do not instantly turn on, the new lights will stay consistently bright throughout their lifespan and will have an instant on/off feature.
The new lights will also be LED, to conserve energy and cut electricity costs.
While lighting improvements on the softball and baseball fields and parking lot will primarily consist of switching the light bulbs, new poles will be added around the soccer field, as part of the light improvement project. The project is expected to cost around $1.5 million.
Dixon Park is also slated for improvement with the addition of a small, shaded pavilion with two picnic areas. Jennings said this will allow families to hold a small birthday celebration or allow parents to get out of the sun while their kids play on the playground. Around $100,000 was allocated for the project.
Glenwick Park, which holds a baseball/softball field, a tennis court, trails and a playground, is slated to have a restroom area for those utilizing the park. Jennings said the park would have timed locks to ensure they only stayed open during normal usage hours and not all night. The restrooms are expected to cost $175,000.
Jennings also discussed adding certain amenities along some of the city’s trails including kiosks, displaying a map of the trails, pet waste and trash receptacles, trail markers and monuments, benches, bike racks, adult fitness centers and more. The expected cost is $75,000. Because of the rising cost and supply shortages of steel, Jennings said the project could take longer and cost more to complete. Additional maintenance and operation of Flower Mound’s parks and trails is expected to cost an additional $275,000.
The final project mentioned is playground maintenance and replacement at Cortadera, Wilkerson and Possum parks. The playgrounds were installed in 2008. Jennings said parks typically have a 15-year lifespan, and the town is approaching the end of those 15 years. Jennings said in addition to replacing some of the equipment, the parks and recreation department plans on replacing the existing wood chips with rubber and artificial turf. He said the project is slated to cost around $750,000.
These projects, along with implementation of the Trails Master Plan, a $250,000 program and a $270,000 bond payment for Twin Coves Park, are slated for the Town Council’s approval in September. If approved, the parks and recreation department will begin implementing the projects in October, Jennings said.
