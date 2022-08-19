In March 2022, city staff in the Town of Flower Mound asked residents where they want to shop and dine in a Retail and Restaurant Survey. Data collected from the survey will be used to assist the city's economic development staff in pursuing new retail and restaurant opportunities for the future, according to information released by the city.
Highlights of the survey were:
• Traders Joe's was the No. 1 requested retailer to come to the Town of Flower Mound, followed by H-E-B, Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack, Central Market and Costco.
• When asked where to Flower Mound residents regularly shop, of course Flower Mound topped the results at 83%, followed closely by Highland Village at 81%. Those Flower Mound residents surveyed also said they regularly shop in Southlake (59%), Grapevine (33%), Lewisville (32%) and other cities (24%).
• The No. 1 item purchased when those surveyed shop outside of Flower Mound? Clothing topped the list at 75%, followed by meals and/or entertainment at 73%, groceries at 58% and home furnishing at 57%.
• When it comes to dining, the top requested restaurant from those who were surveyed was In-N-Out Burger, followed by Whataburger. Flower Mound residents seem to like their hamburgers. Panera Bread, The Cheesecake Factory and Olive Garden round out the top five requested restaurants.
• When asked in which communities do they regularly dine out, those who answered the survey said 75% in Flower Mound, followed by 68% of the time in Highland Village and 40% in Southlake.
• When it comes to dining out, it may be no surprise that nearly 40% of those who answered the survey said they dine out 3-4 times per week, while another nearly 40% said they dine out 1-2 times per week.
