The results are in!

In March 2022, city staff in the Town of Flower Mound asked residents where they want to shop and dine in a Retail and Restaurant Survey. Data collected from the survey will be used to assist the city's economic development staff in pursuing new retail and restaurant opportunities for the future, according to information released by the city.

