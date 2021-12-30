Upgrades are coming to five Flower Mound parks, the town announced Wednesday. The upgrades include replacing the current playground surfacing at Lone Tree Park, Culwell Park, Shadow Ridge Park, Prairie Creek Park and Colony Park with an artificial play surface.
On Monday, crews with WeBuildFun began laying new safety surfacing at Lone Tree Park. Once work there is complete, they will begin work on the next playground and so on until all five upgrades are finished. Each playground is expected to be closed for approximately seven to 10 days. Upgrades at all five playgrounds are expected to be finished by the end of January.
The order of which park will be completed after Lone Tree has not been set as of Wednesday, but before work begins at a park, signs will go up notifying parkgoers of the closure, and we will post an update on our social media pages and website. Signs were placed at Lone Tree Park ahead of its Monday closure.
Christmas tree recycling
The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department will offer free Christmas tree recycling through Sunday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Rd. The recycling program will be offered to residents only and will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees cannot be flocked and must have all nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed.
The trees will be sent through a woodchipper and turned into mulch. Residents who would like to take the mulch are encouraged to bring their own containers for transportation. For more information, call 972.874.PARK(7275).
If residents can’t make this event, they can put their tree at the curb and it will be picked up by Republic Services on their regular trash day. Residents should double check their tree for any ornaments before putting it out.
34th award
The Town of Flower Mound was recently awarded its 34th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The CAFR is published for Town Council, residents, potential investors and other interested persons. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. It is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and it represents a significant accomplishment by the Town of Flower Mound and its staff.
To view the latest CAFR, visit bit.ly/3y4JZi7.
