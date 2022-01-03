The new year has brought in millions of dollars for one person, thanks to a ticket bought in Flower Mound.
On Monday, the Texas Lottery announced that a jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $16.25 million for a Jan. 1 drawing was bought at RaceTrac #375 at 1809 Justin Road in Flower Mound.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46), according to a Texas Lottery press release.
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes, according to the press release. The prize has not yet been claimed as of Monday, and the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
“It was a very happy new year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”
