Celebrate spring at Flower Mound’s Holi Festival of Color.
In partnership with the Denton County Indian Culture Association, the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Holi Festival on March 19 at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Locals can join in to celebrate the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love. During the festival, participants will throw colored powder in celebration of Holi. The festival will also include a children’s parade where young kids will parade through a group of people throwing colored powder. Attendees will also get to enjoy children’s activities and games, food trucks, a DJ, live performances, and more.
This event is free and open to all. To learn more, visit flower-mound.com/events.
