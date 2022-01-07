“Welcome to Flower Mound, James.”
With those words from Mayor Derek France, James Childers officially became Flower Mound’s newest City Manager.
During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Childers was sworn in, beginning an era that allows him both to help lead the town’s future and to carry on a legacy from the past.
Childers said his father served as a city manager and influenced Childers when he was young.
“He set the example as a city manager, and I saw what he did and was inspired by that and wanted to get in that profession, and it just feels great to have that opportunity to keep the family legacy going,” Childers said.
He added that his uncle had also served as a city manager.
“This runs in my blood and it’s something that our family’s passionate about, and I just feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve here in Flower Mound and serve this great community,” he said.
The swearing in comes after the Town Council unanimously voted in October to appoint Childers. The decision came as Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace retired that same month and after former Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos left the role in 2020. Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton has been serving as interim town manager since Wallace left.
