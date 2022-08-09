Election File Photo
flysnow - stock.adobe.com

A special election will take place in Flower Mound on Nov. 8. 

The election was called in an unanimous vote in the Flower Mound Town Council's Monday meeting. With three propositions on the slate for this November's ballot, Flower Mound residents will determine the future of levied sales tax revenue, which continues to fund public safety and infrastructure programs throughout the town. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments