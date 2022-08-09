A special election will take place in Flower Mound on Nov. 8.
The election was called in an unanimous vote in the Flower Mound Town Council's Monday meeting. With three propositions on the slate for this November's ballot, Flower Mound residents will determine the future of levied sales tax revenue, which continues to fund public safety and infrastructure programs throughout the town.
Here's a breakdown of what you should know about the special election and it's propositions.
Proposition A
What it says: "Whether the Town of Flower Mound Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for 20 years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for 20 years."
What it does: The Town of Flower Mound maintains a Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD), which essentially acts as an advisory board to the council akin to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Veterans Liaison Board. However, it also serves as a special-purpose district that promotes crime reduction initiatives and puts together crime control plans.
A sales tax of 0.25% has funded CCPD since voters first approved a similar ballot initiative as this in 2007. An affirmative vote for this proposition would extend the levying of the sales tax for another 20 years.
Proposition B
What it says: "Whether the Town of Flower Mound Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District should be continued for 20 years and the Fire Control, Prevention, and Emergency Medical Services District sales tax should be continued for 20 years."
What it does: The Flower Mound Fire Control, Prevention and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) District is similar in function and scope to CCPD, but as the name implies, its purview lies in overseeing fire and medical emergency response.
Just as Proposition A would levy a 0.25% sales tax for 20 years for CCPD, Proposition B would levy the same percentage for the same amount of time for the town's EMS District.
Proposition C
What it says: "The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Flower Mound, Texas at the rate of one-quarter of one percent (1/4 of 1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
What it does: Like the two propositions before it, Proposition C would levy a sales tax of 0.25%.
This tax, which has also been in effect since 2007, funds maintenance and repair of roads and streets that are managed by the Town of Flower Mound. Because thoroughfares such as FM 1171/Cross Timbers Road are managed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), this would not fund any maintenance or construction there.
While this tax does not expire until March 2024, the election for Proposition C is running concurrent with those of Propositions A and B as a cost-saving measure for the town government.
Other things to know
If all three of these propositions get approved by Flower Mound voters, the town's sales tax rate would still remain at 8.25%.
The special election will take place on Nov. 8, with early voting running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.