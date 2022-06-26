Born and raised in Texas, Joyuan Kao has had a passion for all things art since childhood, largely due to her very artistic parents. She was always encouraged to cultivate her artistic passions, from youth into adulthood.
Fashion has always played a large part in her life. When she wanted to be an actress, dressing up was her escapism and the medium which helped her play a convincing role/character. When she entered college and decided to study radio/television/film, fashion and photography were always a part of her life. She combed thrift and clearance stores for those rare gem pieces and sold them on eBay for income. When she discovered that fashion could be a career in the form of fashion styling, she decided to pursue this avenue and cultivate her knowledge and experience in this field. Her early pursuits took her all the way to Beijing where she styled music videos and live concerts. But her heart was back at home, so she returned and was hired by Neiman Marcus as a stylist assistant. Her determination and drive took her to the top of her division as Head Online Fashion Stylist for Neiman Marcus, where she guided her team of stylists to excel in their positions and cultivated an educational and positive working environment. She now is a freelance stylist and has worked with clients such as The Container Store, Boy Scouts of America, and Bergdorf Goodman.
How did you get into photography?
When my mom was taking photography classes, she used my sister and I as her subjects. At the time, we definitely took her creative process for granted, thinking — not again! — but as I grew older, I realized that it was genius at work, truly! She has such a creative eye, to just be in her presence is awe inspiring. She definitely was the catalyst for my career in the photography industry.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I would say my greatest career moment to date is when I chose to surround myself with such creative people. I feel like every day is another opportunity to be inspired in some way and that keeps my career exciting!
What was the most interesting shoot you’ve been a part of?
I worked on a shoot on an animal sanctuary and they had several exotic animals. Every crew member had a little hut to sleep in, it was like we were on a safari, only in Texas, it was beautiful!
How did you develop an interest in radio and film in your college years?
I have always wanted to be in the film industry. My first ambition was to become an actress, but the level headed part of me knew that the roles for Asians were few and far between. So I thought, if I can't be in front of the camera, then I will be behind!
Who are some of your influences?
My parents are definitely my biggest influences. I know that might sound cliché, but they are truly the most selfless, considerate, hard working and creative individuals. They have faced multitudes of adversity, but through it all, they have always pushed through and paved such a great future for our family. I once had a moment where I was really sad that my dad didn't really get to choose his own future. He is such a talented person, he's artistic, musically inclined, and so personable, but he ended up working at the family restaurant. But he reassured me that he did make a choice and he is happy with the choice that he made. When I see him in his element, conversing with customers at the restaurant, pouring drinks to friends at the bar, I am proud of the way he took command of his future and created his happiness, even if it wasn't the future he had in mind. My parents made the best of their own situation cultivated so much love and happiness out of it and for that I am forever grateful and inspired
How long have you lived in Flower Mound?
I have lived in Flower Mound for 13 years now.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory is family gatherings at my family restaurant and playing games outside on the walkway of the restaurant with my cousins. We always had so much fun!
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is amazing! My husband and I were both born and raised in Dallas and we have five kids. He has three from a previous marriage and together we have two. We love the outdoors (except Texas summers!) and making each other laugh, and sharing meals together. My parents have a restaurant in Dallas that has been there since 1974! We love to stop by and grab a bite to eat and catch up with them. Everyone in our family are creative souls! Whether it's photography, music, art, or design. We all create in one of those fields in some way and enjoy seeing each other's work and supporting one another.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are wanting to take on new hobbies, but not ever having the time to do so! But aside from that, I enjoy gardening, puzzles, catching up on movies, hiking, and being outdoors.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I secretly would love to be a flower farmer and grow fields and fields of flowers year round!
