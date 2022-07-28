As of Monday, the Town of Flower Mound has wrapped up its first round of FloMo Convos – a series of sessions aimed to garner resident input on what they would like to see in their community.
Town Manager James Childers had organized the meetings to understand how residents felt about their town and what they would like to see more of.
At all of the sessions combined, the town saw a total of 79 residents speak at its community events.
Throughout the sessions, residents and town staff gathered to discuss what they love about Flower Mound and what they saw as areas for improvement, Childers said.
“What we heard is not too surprising,” Childers said. “People feel safe here, they love the recreation opportunities and parks and trails, and many moved here because it’s a great place to raise a family. When it comes to improvements, traffic was most frequently cited, along with the need for more shopping, dining and entertainment options.”
Residents expressed a desire for an amphitheater or live music venue, more arts programming and an arts center. Participating residents also said they wanted to see Flower Mound maintain its country feel, preserve trees, and prioritize open space.
“We often talk about this balance that Flower Mound looks to accomplish – maintaining its rural setting and small town feel while also providing and attracting the desired shopping, dining, and entertainment options,” Childers said. “That was a main takeaway for me – that by and large, our residents feel good about the balance that we have in town, but how do we build on that? How do we not tip too far one way or the other, because really what we saw during these sessions is that there are two strong desires from residents: maintain that small, country feel and bring in more amenities, more entertainment options, more mixed-use developments, and things of that nature.”
After garnering resident responses, the town plans to use the data and stories voiced during FloMo Convos to help shape the town’s budget process and future strategic planning efforts around those community needs and desires. Town staff will compile a report with all the survey responses, results of the hands-on activities and main themes from the facilitators’ notes to be presented to the Town Council. That report will continue to be referenced when moving through both the budget process and strategic planning retreats, Childers said.
Because not all residents were able to attend the in person meetings, the city plans to release an online survey on the Flower Mound website and social media channels to ensure everyone has a chance to take the survey.
“My hope is that we can use this model to engage residents on specific topics in the future,” Childers said. “Community outreach is mission critical. It’s important that when we make decisions, we understand how our residents feel about them. FloMo Convos was an attempt to get that critical resident feedback in a new and innovative way, and I think we can continue to use this model moving forward, in addition to the other ways we regularly engage with residents.”
Childers hopes to hold more FloMo Convos sessions in the future to keep the town informed on resident needs.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
