Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special.

On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.

