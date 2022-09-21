Meghann McLeod has lived in the Lewisville and Flower Mound area since she was born, making her art being showcased in Flower Mound something special.
On the corner of Morriss Road and Waketon Road in Flower Mound, you can see McLeod’s artwork covering an entire traffic signal box since she was one of three winners in the Town of Flower Mound’s 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project.
McLeod has been drawing since she was a kid and her mom was an artist, which made it a natural progression for her to be an artist as well, she said. Her mom has won awards for her work and McLeod’s grandpa was an artist too.
“I think it's just in our blood,” she said. “One of my daughters, she's 15, and every year, is winning art awards at school. I think it's just a thing that runs in the family.”
A few years ago, McLeod saw that the town was doing an art project and submitted her design, but it did not get chosen. Three years later, her design is now successfully on a Flower Mound traffic signal box.
“I actually made all these poster boards put together that took up my whole living room because I got excited,” McLeod said. “I took it a little too literally, but it was fun. I painted it and it took a while, but then I entered it and didn’t get chosen.”
She said there were a few parts of the piece that she did not like when she entered it the first time and wanted to redo it and resubmit it, but never actually did.
“I was surprised that I got an email that said they chose it,” McLeod said. “So, I guess they had just kept it but I never resubmitted it.”
Her favorite kind of art to do is colorful pieces of work, specifically painting roses and portraits. This design on the traffic signal box fits the category “The Flowers of Flower Mound,” because of its bright colors and several flowers wrapping the box.
When she was first entering her design into the contest, McLeod went out to an actual flower mound with acres of natural flowers and picked out flowers that were native to the area to help inspire her design.
“I tried to pick out the flowers like Indian paintbrush, blue bonnets, just all the stuff that you find around here and put them on the box,” she said. “I took the actual flowers that you find in our town and put them on artwork.”
McLeod said she wished she could be an artist full-time but it has been a hobby off and on for several years. She went to school at University of North Texas and now with four kids, only does it when she has time.
For this project, she said it's exciting because she’s able to drive by her artwork when she takes her son to school and “it’s just fun to see it,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
