Since moving to Flower Mound from Thailand in 2005, Marilyn Lawson has been working with Keep Flower Mound Beautiful, a nonprofit organization that works with citizens to beautify the community and preserve the environment.
That year, Lawson first volunteered during a spring event to help go through the town and pick up trash.
“I was so looking for something to keep me busy and I saw a notice about an event coming up for Keep Flower Mound Beautiful and so I decided to volunteer for it. And never stopped,” she said.
The organization originally started in 2003 as a part of the town, but with the growth and support for the mission, it was able to become an individual nonprofit.
In 2009, Lawson moved from volunteer status to running the nonprofit.
“We used to be part of the town and then we separated from the town,” Lawson said, “and when that happened, we lost our full-time employees that (were) with the town and so then I started doing all of the organizing of the events and the paperwork, the accounting.”
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful has a variety of events and programs that Lawson runs with the help of board members and support from the town.
The organization provides education in regard to the environment and recycling with monthly and annual trash pick-ups coordinated by the nonprofit as part of the agreement with the town.
“We just put it out to the community and volunteers will show up to that area and we try to pick areas that tend to get trashy,” Lawson said. “... we end up removing quite a bit of trash from the town which a lot of people might go through town and say ‘oh well there’s no trash here’, but there really is.”
Other initiatives include recycling drop-offs where community members can bring paper to be shredded, electronic waste, clothing items, books and eyeglasses to avoid being thrown out to the landfills along with community service hour opportunities and the Adopt-a-Spot program.
“We also have another program called Lend a Hand that the mayor, Mayor Hayden, came to us and suggested that we do such a program and its where we go out and help residents with their homes and they have to be either disabled, elderly, or financially unable to do some repairs to their house just on the outside,” Lawson said. “So we’ll clean up their yards…last year we took down 15 dead trees with the help of another group…so that the residents avoid code violations, but also so that they feel like the community cares. That’s the main reason why we started it up. And we’ve replaced siding on houses, we’ve replaced fencing, we’ve taken down dead trees, we’ve done just general maintenance on a yard, you know clean up (and) some of them have been extensive and that’s a really cool program. I really like that program, helping out.”
Lawson says that Keep Flower Mound Beautiful has a newsletter, Facebook page and website where community members can reach out to find out ways to join her in keeping the town beautiful.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.