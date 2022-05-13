The Lewisville ISD election took place on Saturday, May 7, and two of the incumbents running for reelection — Place 4’s Katherine Sells and Place 5’s Jenny Proznik — successfully reclaimed their seats, per unofficial results issued by the Denton County Elections Administrator. Voters also elected one new board member: Trustee-elect Sheila Taylor of Place 3.
The results will remain unofficial until they are canvassed by the board in a May 17 meeting. The oaths of office for each candidate will immediately follow.
Sells, Proznik and Taylor were asked five questions about the results and the election aftermath. Here’s what they said.
What message do you have for your opponent(s)?
Sheila Taylor (Place 3)
It was hard fought victory. You were formidable opponents, and my hopes are that you will stay engaged with the district. We should all work together for the good of our students, this district and our community.
Katherine Sells (Place 4)
[Trustee Katherine Sells provided a single statement to answer all five questions in lieu of answers for each individual one. Her statement is as follows:]
Short of having 13 board members who are residents of the 13 different communities within Lewisville ISD, we must trust that the voters are aware of an LISD trustee's responsibility to govern "at large,” meaning that one represents the entire district, regardless of one's home address. Long gone are the days of all the LISD trustees coming from one city, and five ZIP codes of residence signals a great improvement in the geographic diversity of our school board.
I'm pleased that the voters have demonstrated their faith in a trustee who serves the community and our schools continuously, and who has a deep understanding of how Lewisville ISD has grown and changed, as well as how to guide that continued evolution. I vow to bring the same conscientious, ethical and fiscally responsible approach to my third term, as I have for the two prior. Supporting Dr. Rapp and other new leadership at LISD, as well as continuing to support our teachers and staff to ensure LISD remains a destination employer will be my top priorities. By executing these things, we can together tackle the academic and behavioral gaps coming from the pandemic.
Jenny Proznik (Place 5)
[Trustee Jenny Proznik did not respond to the post-election Q&A.]
What message do you have for voters, whether they voted for you or not?
Sheila Taylor (Place 3)
I am excited to serve in this role and cannot wait to serve every child in this district. I hope to be the trustee this district and the community deserves, and I look forward to collaborating with parents, teachers, students and this community.
One new trustee will be sworn in as a result of this election. Of all the trustees in this incoming board, three reside in the 75077 ZIP code (Lewisville/Highland Village/Double Oak/Copper Canyon), while two (including Superintendent Rapp) live in the 75067 ZIP code (Lewisville). The rest live in 75022 (Flower Mound), 75056 (The Colony) and 75034 (Frisco). One less person will on the board will live in Flower Mound. Do you think this will have any impact (positive, negative or neutral) on the way Lewisville ISD’s 13 different cities will be represented?
Sheila Taylor (Place 3)
It should be neutral, meaning that we all represent and work for every child in this district regardless of ZIP code. That said, coming from Lewisville and having a daughter in Huffines Middle School (a Title One school), I believe I will bring a fresh and different perspective to the board and represent those that may have felt left out in the past. I welcome the task!
What will be some key priorities of yours once you get sworn in or resume your place in the board?
Sheila Taylor (Place 3)
Obviously, I will be learning everything I can regarding board policy and procedures, keeping our students and their superior educational experience first. I would like to focus on the following: financial and board transparency, collaboration with all stakeholders, mitigation of the effects of COVID, continued support of our teachers, inequities in curriculum offerings across the district and innovation. Additionally, I want us to continue to focus on mental health of students and teachers and shoring up our SPED programs. I also would like to focus on poverty especially in Lewisville where I have more of a background and relationships that will help further my plans for job training and job fairs as well as adult ESL classes. I'm going to be busy!
How will you want voters to remember you?
Sheila Taylor (Place 3)
As a candidate, now trustee, who is passionate about making sure all students have the tools and resources to be successful who also cares about teachers, parents and the community.
