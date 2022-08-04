A lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD on the grounds of alleged Voting Rights Act violations is moving forward, with a pre-trial conference date set for June 23, 2023.
The date of the trial itself has not yet been determined, but court records indicate it is anticipated to be a bench trial (a trial decided by a judge instead of a jury.)
Documents filed on Thursday revealed that attorneys for both parties engaged in a joint conference via telephone on July 14. Per the terms of their agreement, plaintiff Paige Dixon has the right to request a preliminary injunction holding off the Lewisville ISD 2023 Board of Trustees election until the matter is resolved.
The report of the joint conference said that settlement negotiations have not taken place between both parties, but should they agree to a mediation, it would have to be conducted no later than April 28, 2023.
In April, an attorney for Dixon (a former Lewisville ISD candidate for Place 1 and PTA president) filed a lawsuit against the district. The civil complaint alleged that Lewisville ISD’s at-large electoral system (a system in which voters do not need to live within a specific precinct or area to vote in a particular race) has given affluent white voters more representation than voters in school attendance zones with large minority populations.
Dixon contends that while Lewisville ISD services a diverse population of families, all board members since 2010 have been white. In arguing the racial disparity, the civil complaint alleged that seven trustees collectively live in six elementary school attendance zones, with five of those zones being majority-white. This, the complaint said, exacerbates an achievement gap that exists between Lewisville ISD schools, as none of the trustees reside in an attendance zone for the five lowest-performing elementary schools.
Lewisville ISD has denied allegations that its at-large system has disproportionately represented voters in a way that violates federal law.
"Lewisville ISD (...) asserts that the District's at-large voting system does not violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and does not violate the United States Constitution," the joint report said.
A spokesperson for the district could not be immediately reached for further comment.
Winston Henvey contributed to this report.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
