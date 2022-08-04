LISD 2022

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, pictured in a file photo

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

A lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD on the grounds of alleged Voting Rights Act violations is moving forward, with a pre-trial conference date set for June 23, 2023. 

The date of the trial itself has not yet been determined, but court records indicate it is anticipated to be a bench trial (a trial decided by a judge instead of a jury.)

Lewisville ISD in early stages of lawsuit for alleged voting rights act violation

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments