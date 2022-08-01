I’ve lived in Flower Mound my whole life. I’m going to be a junior at the University of Arkansas in the fall continuing to study both English and journalism with a concentration in news and editorial. I enjoy listening to music and playing in the Razorback Marching Band.
What is your earliest writing-related memory?
I remember in elementary school there was a program where we could write and publish our own books, and I remember working on a new story each year kindergarten through fifth grade.
What kind of stories to do you like to write?
I really enjoy doing feature stories that relate to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the community whether focusing on a nonprofit or a new program or event in the area.
What made you want to pursue journalism?
I decided to pursue journalism after touring the University of Arkansas and learning about their dual degree program with English. I thought I might as well add the major since it’s something I can still do in four years.
What has been your favorite assignment with Star Local Media so far?
My favorite assignment had been the first profile I wrote for the Frisco Enterprise over Zahra Jahanyfard. She was just so excited during the interview it made me feel more comfortable and confident in my work.
What are you planning to do after college?
After college, I’d like to move to a city and work with a magazine. I really enjoy Alternative Press and Rock Sound since they have such a focus on music.
What extracurriculars are you involved with?
I’ve written for student media with the Razorback Yearbook, the Arkansas Traveler and Hill Magazine at the UofA. I recently became the editor-in-chief of Hill Magazine. I am also a member of the Razorback Marching Band and Tau Beta Sigma.
What do you do in your free time?
In my free time I love watching movies with my friends, going to concerts, thrifting, going on boba runs and listening to music.
Do you have a favorite movie?
Yes, "Booksmart!"
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Anxiety In Real Time" by The Maine.
What inspires you?
I think what inspires me are the people I surround myself with. They are so supportive and help me to continue to go out of my comfort zone to pursue new opportunities.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.