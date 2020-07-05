Local rescue crews recovered the body of a 13-year-old girl Saturday night who drowned in Grapevine Lake, between Murrell Park and Rockledge Park on the Flower Mound side of the lake.
The girl, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Angelica Moore of Haltom City, was swimming in the lake with her family when she went under water and didn’t resurface, said Brandon Barth, emergency services manager for the Flower Mound Fire Department.
The call came in at 7:12 p.m., Barth said, and crews that had already been on the lake patrolling for the Fourth of July holiday began the search.
Crews from the Flower Mound police and fire departments, the Grapevine Fire Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens searched for the girl.
Crews used side sonar to help locate the girl. Barth said she had been under water for approximately an hour and a half before the Grapevine dive team recovered the body.
Barth said the girl was not wearing a lifejacket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.