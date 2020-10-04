Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs from Oct. 13-30. In Flower Mound, incumbent Sandeep Sharma will face David Johnson for Place 2 on the Town Council while incumbent Claudio Forest will face Ann Martin for Place 5. Below are the answers to a Q&A each candidate submitted to Star Local Media.
David Johnson
Town Council Place 2
Profession: Commercial Banker
Number of years you've lived in the town: 25
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
Our council has made poor decisions with development projects, the town’s budgeting process and capital improvement projects, to name a few. Their decision to delay constructing the Denton Creek Bridge in Canyon Falls means the town lost ground with economic development opportunities along I-35W. Council voted against landscape improvements that would have connected our town trail to the CAC and enhanced one of the entrances into Flower Mound. Council has repeatedly delayed badly needed intersection improvements that would improve safety and traffic flow. My community involvement will bring strategic, independent thought to council’s decisions that is sorely needed.
Our council is toxic and condescending to town staff. They’ve created an environment that is counterproductive and an embarrassment to our town. At nearly every meeting negative comments are made about the competency of some of our staff. I’ll bring reason, critical thought, courtesy and knowledge of Robert’s Rules to Town Council.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The current council’s lack of vision and unwillingness to listen to the experts in the room have fragmented direction and cost the town money. Last year and again this year current council has delaying traffic signals, for example. These are public safety items that have already been studied and justified. They choose to play chicken with people’s lives at unsafe intersections to save a mere $500,000-$600,000. In this year’s budget, they insisted on adding 1.5 people to the library staff that they didn’t even ask for in this year. Why? But yet their adversity to new debt is setting back road projects that would set pace for big economic development opportunities in far western Flower Mound. On our bigger budget items money is spent in the right place, but a total lack of consistent vision is shortening opportunities and increasing costs.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
The pace of growth is less important than the quality of projects that come with that growth. The current council’s resistance to discuss master plan amendments is costing our town time and money. There are many factors to dictate the quality and pace of growth. Under the current conditions, Flower Mound is developing at the right pace. Between the town’s master plan and our SmartGrowth regulations the town has several checks and balances in place to be sure it can handle future growth as it comes.
The senior overlay district brought two senior rental projects to the town before the district ended. Should more be done to bring in affordable senior housing, and if so, what?
Yes, more should be done. I believe Town Council’s decision to terminate the overlay early was a mistake. There were other projects in the works when the overlay was terminated that did not see the light of day. The reason this is important is that older couples who have raised their families here in Flower Mound don’t want to leave. They like it here. As a result, they “age in place” in their existing homes. This ties up existing home inventory making it harder for families to move into town. This drives down the population of school age children. As a result, this sends our LISD tax dollars to other parts of the district, away from Flower Mound. In addition, once a homeowner reaches 65 years old they receive additional property tax exemptions. Therefore, the amount of ad valorem (property) taxes received from these properties is reduced from what would be paid by a younger resident. This is all to show that it is very beneficial for the town of Flower Mound to have an ample supply of senior housing to make it easier to our older residents to move out of their houses, yet remain in town.
What's your history of community involvement in the town/area?
Current
Town of Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission – 10 yrs, various terms – current chairman
Habitat for Humanity of Denton County – 4 years – current board president
Cross Timbers Rotary – 3 years
Summit Club of Flower Mound
Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Past
United Way of Denton County – Project Blueprint 2019 graduate
Cross Timbers Family YMCA Board – 10 years – past board president
Wellington HOA Board – 6 years – past secretary
LISD Citizen’s Bond Committee
Texas Parent’s Advisory Board – UT Austin
Various positions with schools and churches over the years.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
My many years of community involvement provides me personal insight into the concerns of Flower Mound residents. My relationships in area organizations gives me exposure to issues around us that impact the town of Flower Mound and its residents.
My broad-based knowledge from years on Planning & Zoning allows me to understand the delicate issues and can come up in development projects. It gives me the discernment to look for solutions and compromise, when possible. I will ask the tough questions and keep a seat at the table to find solutions. In addition, my time on P&Z has helped me get to know town staff and will lessen my learning curve in my new council position.
I have received the endorsements of the Flower Mound Professional Firefighters Association and the Flower Mound Police Association and GLAR (Greater Lewisville Area Realtors).
On Nov. 3, please go to the bottom of the ballot to the municipal candidates and vote for David Johnson Town of Flower Mound – Place 2.
Sandeep Sharma
Town Council Place 2
Profession: Management/CEO
Number of years you've lived in the town: More than 19 years
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
While high density and the resulting traffic continue to be the important issues, cultivating the economic environment, especially in Lakeside, Riverwalk and along US 377 needs to be the focus.
I have encouraged and voted to bring in corporate and other Class-A offices to the Lakeside area. We’re in discussions to bring some more of such projects.
To control traffic, I am voting against high-density and am working with rest of council and staff to plan traffic flow improvements within the town and prioritize such capital improvement projects.
In the near future, council and I need to focus on the US 377 and FM 1171 corridor. I plan to encourage projects that propose corporate headquarters, Class-A offices, retail, restaurants and some hospitality, along US 377, which is well positioned to connect our managed economic environment with exponential growth in DFW. I’ll be opposed to high-density and multi-family residential in that area.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I am proud to say that I helped reduce the expenditures during the 2019-2020 budget exercise. Collectively, we were able to identify and reduce the expenses by more than $1million by re-prioritization of projects. This prevented the town from taking on additional debt.
To continue to develop our town with strategic planning, I have identified that we need to invest in newer traffic management technologies, and better road infrastructure.
There are other changes that can be done without spending money.
We need to look at the mission statement of the town, “The vision of Flower Mound is to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage, and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment.” By continuing to meet this vision, the residents of the town will have a high quality of life.
Town residents list parks and trails at the top of their wish list.
Town already has the requirement for developers to dedicate land for parks and has park development fees. We have started holding developers to the town’s park land dedication requirement and stopped waiving cash fees in lieu of park land dedication and development fees.
This will help us to continue to add parks and trails.
I and the rest of the Town Council have also initiated the process to assess and revise the development fees we charge, in relation to our time and material cost. I believe our town’s fees are less than adequate. I would like us to adjust our fees so that we have adequate funds to appropriately improve the processes.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
Yes, I believe in the last two years, the town has developed at the right pace.
My top priority, to ensure that the town can handle future growth, is to continue to work on managing the traffic situation in our town which can be achieved by following the master plan, discouraging high density residential, and encouraging Class-A corporate offices.
I am also already working with staff to make much needed improvements to major intersections in town, to move the traffic faster and more efficiently, such as the Long Prairie Road (FM 2499) and Flower Mound Road (FM 3040) intersection, which I have managed to get it on our CIP (capital improvement plan). I want to see it through.
The senior overlay district brought two senior rental projects to the town before the district ended. Should more be done to bring in affordable senior housing, and if so, what?
With the approval of the two latest senior multi-family residential rental projects, in addition to the existing senior housing, I believe we have reached the saturation point.
What's your history of community involvement in the town/area?
I am a town of Flower Mound councilmember since 2018, and at present, the mayor pro tem.
I served on town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, SMARTGrowth Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, and Charter Review Commission between 2013 and 2016.
I helped start a very useful program to provide affordable transportation to seniors.
In January 2020, SIMA (Seniors in Motion Auxiliary), the town staff and I kicked off a program to provide cost-effective transportation to eligible seniors to and from the senior center using SPAN transportation services. It will be funded by SIMA through donations/sponsors. The eligible senior rider will be reimbursed 80% ($4) of the current $5 subsidized fee per trip. So, it will only cost $1 for six one-way trips per week.
Flower Mound High School’s Tech Club and its Robotics Team’s successes and winnings on the world stage is having a big impact on schools locally and across Texas. I am also working to create industry partnerships for the Flower Mound High School’s Tech (Robotics) Club which will be much more than just monetary sponsorship.
I am involved in volunteering at the local schools for programs, such as Career Days, WatchDOGS program, as panel participant, “say no to drugs” Red Ribbon Week programs, etc.
I am a Flower Mound New Century Lions Club member and an active volunteer.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
As a councilmember, I know I report to the residents of the town; I respectfully listen to them and continuously work for them.
In my current two years on Town Council, we made progress in what we made happen and what we, thankfully, prevented from happening.
One of my major achievements was to push for and get reduction in the ad valorem (property) tax rate, providing tax relief to all property-owners of Flower Mound. I had proposed and would have liked to get ½ percent decrease, but the rest of the Town Council at last finally agreed to a ¼ percent reduction. This reduced our property tax rate from $0.4390 per $100 assessed valuation for all the properties in Flower Mound to $0.4365 per $100 assessed valuation.
This is in addition to us approving residential homestead tax exemption, which also provided tax relief.
I voted against and prevented apartments/multi-family residential developments, while encouraging and approving more commercial/Class-A offices.
There was a proposal to build 850 multifamily units out of a total of 1,020 total dwelling units, at Long Prairie and Silveron, in addition to hotel, offices, retail and restaurant uses, and request to cut 107 out of 122 specimen trees. I voted to deny the proposal in September 2019.
In addition to providing the residents with lower taxes, I am proud to say that I helped and voted to reduce the town expenditures by more than a $1 million during the 2019-20 budget exercise, and we prioritized the capital improvement projects. This prevented the town from taking on additional debt.
As you know, I have been very vocal in my opposition to Lakeside TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone), and hence we were able to successfully remove the TIRZ discussion from the table, which would have, otherwise, cost the Flower Mound taxpayers heavily.
After providing seniors with additional residential options, I voted to revert the town’s master plan by removing the senior housing overlay, which otherwise could have facilitated more multi-family projects.
I voted to prevent the Cross Timbers Protection Area from being further compromised due to the encroachment of rapid and intense urbanization.
I am also committed to the preservation of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District (CTCDD), and have voted accordingly on undesirable proposals.
I voted to deny a master plan amendment (MPA) in Denton Creek District Area Plan in Canyon Falls.
I also voted against Morriss Road expansion as per the wishes of thousands of residents who would have been impacted.
I voted to bring the Flower Mound school crossing guards back home from an outsourced vendor. There were apprehensions, but I am proud to say that our police department made it work really well, and a win-win for everyone, saving town around $100,000.
So, I believe, I am the best candidate because I listen to the residents of Flower Mound, and am the main proponent of their wants and needs on items that have major impact on quality of residents’ lives and property value of their homes.
Claudio Forest
Town Council, Place 5
Profession: Construction manager
Number of years you've lived in the town: 21
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
One of the biggest issues we will face is future development and managing that growth. The reality is that we live in a very desirable location in the Metroplex. The communities around us are growing as well and creating traffic issues for all residents. Most of our future development will come out west at the FM1171 and US 377 corridors, making it important to plan our infrastructure around that area and out towards I-35W and begin working on it now. It will be important to have serious conversations and negotiations with developers in that area to discuss density and type of development they plan to build. But the bigger issue will be to have those discussions to ensure the town will be able to include items such as infrastructure (water, sewers and road improvements), a new fire station, a police substation, a small activity center/library extension, tennis courts, bike lanes, etc.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The town’s budget is currently addressing our needs appropriately. So yes, I believe the town is spending money in the right places. However, I believe that in the near future we will have to start addressing our aging infrastructures such as roads, sewers and water lines differently than we do now. We will need to find funds in our budget to cover those costs and some adjustments will be required, all in hopes of keeping our infrastructure and services healthy while maintaining a reasonable tax rate for our residents.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
Yes, I feel our town is developing at an even pace and may even be slowing down somewhat compared to previous years. We are not developing at a fast pace when compared to some of our neighboring cities. However, future growth will come, and we need to be ready to address those developmental needs. For example, out west in the US 377 corridor, there are several thousand acres that are ideal for development once the new US 377 expansion project begins. In that area, we will need to plan for items such as a new fire station, a police substation, possibly a new library extension or a community activity center, new parks, and potentially additional tennis courts. All these facilities cost money and without careful planning, negotiating with developers, and well-educated forethought, we could easily find ourselves without a plan and have to acquire the needed land and all related funds to build these amenities on our own and with taxpayer money. However, with careful planning and positive relationships with local landowners and developers, we can partner with them and put in place suitable incentives and funding mechanisms to get the resources our town needs at a greatly reduced up-front cost to our residents. I am convinced that without a seat at the bargaining table, and without the willingness to listen and proactively negotiate, the Town will not get the best deal possible and end up suffering in the long run.
The senior overlay district brought two senior rental projects to the town before the district ended. Should more be done to bring in affordable senior housing, and if so, what?
The senior overlay accomplished its goals and I applaud our previous Town Councils that approved this project. However, bringing senior properties to town, just as currently being built in the overlay area, does not truly address the affordability piece of senior housing. In order to reduce the unit cost of a home, it needs to have a smaller footprint and lot size than we typically see in our town. To accomplish that requirement, it will demand real conversations about density and home sizes. We will also need to attract developers that are willing to build such a specialized product with the right incentives and encouragement from the town. Until we can accomplish that goal and change our mindset about truly affordable senior housing, then affordability will just remain a relative term and we cannot make a proactive change for our seniors.
What is your history of community involvement in the town/area?
I have been involved in several local charities, town boards and commissions, as well as our HOA since moving to Flower Mound, including:
Town boards and commissions served:
• Town Council, Place 5 (3 years, deputy mayor pro tem for 2 years)
• Planning & Zoning Commission (5 years, chairman for 3 years)
• Community Development Corporation (3 years, board secretary)
• Board of Adjustments (2 years)
Charities/other:
• The Summit Club of Flower Mound (joined 2007, president 2012 to present)
• Italian Club of Dallas
• Venetian Club of Mutual Aid
• Towne View Estates HOA (former vice president, architectural control chairman)
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Our town needs a voice of reason and understanding on town council, now more than ever. I believe that I currently provide that balance and will continue to do so as we head into the future. Flower Mound is entering a new development phase out west that will require perspective, knowledge, and the ability to listen and communicate with all players. These traits will be imperative to get us past an uncooperative “no” to ensure that we accomplish what is best for our town. It will be essential to have people on Town Council that are open-minded and have an informed vision regarding future developments and growth. I believe with my professional and educational backgrounds, I am the best candidate for this seat at this crucial time.
Ann Martin
Town Council, Place 5
Profession: Senior service director, risk control services (commercial insurance)
Number of years you've lived in the town: 23
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
As the famous Robert Frost poem begins, “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood…” The most important issue facing Flower Mound is standing up for the path that will make, “all the difference,” in our future quality of life.
Today, residents stand before diverging paths, presenting two very different futures for our town. My opponent’s voting record has paved the road to the future of more density, strip malls and urbanization. I walk the road he does not travel, seeking to maintain our natural beauty, “preserving our unique country atmosphere and heritage,” and offering a focus on quality of life (lower taxes, more trees, improved traffic) within the context of more disciplined growth.
I will continue to use my experience and my voice (as well as my vote on council) to help preserve and protect the future of Flower Mound, staying true to her unique and treasured potential.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The town’s 2020-21 budget was just approved (at the 9/21/2020 council meeting). A number of modifications (from what would be more routinely planned expenditures) were adopted, including a freeze on hiring, no annual salary increases and removal of two traffic signal projects. The economic impacts of COVID-19 (most significantly in reductions of sales tax collected) necessitated this shift in priorities and expenditures. Maintaining fiscal discipline is essential. I would love to see more residents come forward and express their vision of where their money should be spent. I welcome the opportunity to discuss the basic financial workings of our town and incorporate resident feedback into future plans. One message I have already heard loud and clear is the need to get property taxes under control. I am confident that we can maintain our excellent quality of life, while focusing on giving residents tax rate relief. This is a priority for me.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
I have been very disappointed in the number of master plan amendments and tree removal permits approved by my opponent. The pace of high-density housing approved has not been at a rate reasonable for demand, and transportation infrastructure capacity. Waiving park fees and green space requirements to hasten growth and make it easier for developers is not in the best interest of our residents.
Handling future growth requires the discipline of respecting the master plan and holding developers accountable to our established standards and requirements. More critical examination of proposed development and requested variances and amendments is an absolute must. Greater attention needs to be given to longer-range issues, such as storm-water runoff (that has recently caused flooding of previously established residential areas).
Traffic has been an increasing challenge. As density has increased dramatically, our transportation infrastructure is more and more burdened. The master plan amendments approved (by my opponent) have not adequately contemplated this burden. For example, how many more times can the southern most section of Gerault Road be redesigned (at taxpayer expense) to accommodate newly approved projects with greatly increased density? Do you really want to see Morris Road expanded to accommodate another request for more dense residential housing at the River Walk? I don’t. Minimizing amendments to the master plan will be a much greater priority for me than it has been for my opponent. This will help ensure our town grows at the right pace.
The senior overlay district brought two senior rental projects to the town before the district ended. Should more be done to bring in affordable senior housing, and if so, what?
As more and more residents decide to remain in Flower Mound, (as my husband and I have after active child-rearing years have passed), there will likely be a growing demand for housing that fulfills the evolving needs and desires of a more senior population. As a town, we have approved many amenities that make staying in town much more attractive: access to healthcare providers and a hospital; the town senior center; our renovated library (building and services); and enhanced public safety and ambulance response times, just to name a few.
“Affordability” is subjective and something that each resident determines given their own financial situations and personal preferences. Developers and property managers establish price-points based on amenities and available services. So, what more can be done? We can improve affordability of the homes our seniors already occupy by ensuring we have a fiscally sound, balanced budget, focused on tax control and relief. No senior should be forced out of a home they love because they can’t afford the taxes. Controlling taxes improves affordability.
What's your history of community involvement in the town/area?
Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library: Board member since 2009, president (2012 -present)
North Texas Warrior Golf Association: Tournament volunteer, financial supporter (2018- present)
Scouting of America: Troop committee member, Merit Badge instructor, Troop 451, (2007- 2014)
LISD School System: PTA member, room parent, literacy volunteer LISD (2001- 2006); Marcus Band Boosters (2010-2012)
Financial/material donations: CCA, Denton County Friends of the Family, CASA Denton County, Friends of Scouting Troop 451, Ranch-Hand Rescue, North Texas Warrior Golf Association, Winning the Fight, Wounded Warrior Project, The Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
My vision for Flower Mound is grounded in the town’s vision statement, “to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment.” If you share this vision, I am your candidate. If you value the wisdom of our town’s master plan, thoughtfully designating disciplined development for better quality of life, I am your candidate. If you value the preservation of protected and specimen trees, I am your candidate. If you believe we have enough apartments in town (both built and approved to be built), I am your candidate. If you seek a councilperson who prioritizes residents’ needs first, I am your candidate.
If you envision a Flower Mound that has more trees than concrete, lower taxes and better traffic, walk with me – choose that path by voting for Ann Martin, for Flower Mound Town Council, Place 5.
