Flower Mound Town Hall 2019
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

There are five candidates running for mayor of Flower Mound in the May 1 election: Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. As of press time Derek France had not responded. Click on their picture to view their Q&A.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments