There are five candidates running for mayor of Flower Mound in the May 1 election: Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. As of press time Derek France had not responded. Click on their picture to view their Q&A.
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
What do you think?
Vote for Star Local Media's Game of the Week
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Frisco police arrest two siblings suspected of causing fatal crash
-
Little Elm police arrest suspect in Friday's fatal shooting
-
Crash in Plano leaves one person dead, vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested
-
Collin County authorities charge 13 with online solicitation of a minor, Plano Police assisted FBI with prosecution of enticement suspect
-
Collin College administrator accuses provost of racial discrimination
-
6 killed in muder-suicide after two brothers made a pact, Allen police say
-
UPDATE: Pursuit of semi truck ends, suspect in custody after 100+ mile interstate chase
-
Celina police officer and daughter die in automobile accident
-
Little Elm decides on name for its next park
-
18-year-old from Paloma Creek dies in Little Elm shooting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.