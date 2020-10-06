Lakeside announced the Third Annual Lakeside 5K and Family Fun Day benefitting Ally’s Wish will take place on Oct. 17 at Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound.
A one-mile fun run will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m.
The 5K will start at the plaza in The Shops at Lakeside (2412 Lakeside Parkway) and will take runners and walkers around the community, down to Sunset Point, and return to the plaza.
Due to COVID-19, runners will start in waves of 20 people and masks will be required before and after the race.
“We are happy to host this event at Lakeside for the third year in a row. The event is special for our community because all the proceeds go to a local Flower Mound charity,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside. “We feel honored to be a part of this special cause and contribute in a meaningful way.”
Ally’s Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants last "wishes" to terminally ill mothers with young children. By providing services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other "wish" the mother may have, they hope to provide a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Ally's Wish has granted numerous wishes over the years. Some of these wishes include sending families to Disney World, family vacations to Hawaii, and hosting special birthday parties for their children.
Missy Phipps, the president and co-founder of Ally’s Wish said, “We have granted wishes to over 160 terminally ill mothers who are leaving behind precious young children. Ally’s Wish is here to try and give them memories with their kids that don’t involve hospitals and medicine and doctors and sadness. We want these kids to have to have amazing memories and we want the moms to be able to experience one last amazing wish with them.”
Come out and support a worthy cause by participating in the Lakeside 5K. Tickets are available at allyswish.org.
