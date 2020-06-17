Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 82 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,893 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19. One case has been removed from the cumulative count after completing the epidemiologic investigation and identifying a duplicate report of a single case.
“These growing numbers underscore prevention strategies,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of public health. “Simply put, masks and physical distancing are now more important than ever.”
DCPH has also released information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths by race/ethnicity on the Denton County COVID-19 statistics site. This data will be updated daily in conjunction with additional metrics at [dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats]dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.
