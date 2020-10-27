Titans of CNC Academy

The town of Flower Mound announced aerospace training company TITANS of CNC is coming to the Lakeside Business District, located at 201 International Parkway (adjacent to the Gerault Road flyover).

CEO Titan Gilroy is relocating his company from Rocklin, California and currently employs approximately 20 employees, with plans to expand at their new location. He cited several reasons for choosing Flower Mound including proximity to the DFW Airport, quality of life, great schools, mix of country and residential setting, and the friendliness of the community. The company is hoping to open its doors in early 2021.

The company offers training for the aerospace industry, teaching students and professionals of all ages to design in CAD, program in CAM, and CNC machine real parts. Titan’s free academy is being used in over 170 countries. In addition, Titan brings awareness to the industry through his TV show and social media presence dedicated to CNC Machining, manufacturing education, and job growth.  

To learn more about TITANS of CNC or its academies, please visit titansofcnc.com/.

