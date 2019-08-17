Angst

Winning the Fight! (WTF) is hosting an anxiety workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at Cross Timbers Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.

“Just Breathe” will provide methods, alternative treatments and hands-on instructions to help overcome anxiety. The documentary, “Angst,” starring gold medalist Michael Phelps will be shown prior to the workshop.  

Visit Angstmovie.com to see the trailer (appropriate for ages 10 and up).  This workshop is free. Register at: bit.ly/2YXPErU.

WTF-Winning the Fight!, a local nonprofit, was started by Kathy O’Keefe and her husband, Ben, after their son, Brett O’Keefe, died on March 20, 2010 from an accidental drug overdose.

After his death, Kathy felt that it was placed on her heart to work with families who were dealing with substance use. While they couldn’t save Brett, they could help others.   

WTF-Winning the Fight! provides drug education, support, and necessary resources to families that suffer from the disease of addiction.   For more information or to donate, visit WTF-WinningTheFight.org or call 972-467-7704.

