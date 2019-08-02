The Flower Mound Police Department is now accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy (CPA).
This 11-week course is free to Flower Mound residents and explores the inner workings of FMPD. Classes meet Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and one Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Sept. 12 at the Police Department. CPA participants will get hands-on experience in law enforcement practices such as recruitment, training, narcotics, firearms, K-9, and crime scene analysis. Students will also gain a better understanding of the different divisions within the Department including Traffic, SWAT, Patrol, and Criminal Investigation.
Visit online to download an application or pick one up in person at the Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and space is limited, so apply early. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.