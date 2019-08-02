FMPD vehicle
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The Flower Mound Police Department is now accepting applications for its popular Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

This 11-week course is free to Flower Mound residents and explores the inner workings of FMPD. Classes meet Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and one Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Sept. 12 at the Police Department. CPA participants will get hands-on experience in law enforcement practices such as recruitment, training, narcotics, firearms, K-9, and crime scene analysis. Students will also gain a better understanding of the different divisions within the Department including Traffic, SWAT, Patrol, and Criminal Investigation.

Visit online to download an application or pick one up in person at the Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and space is limited, so apply early. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

