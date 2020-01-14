police lights

Highland Village police said there was an aggravated robbery between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kennedy Ave. at The Districts in Highland Village.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random.

According to police the four suspects were slender black males in their late teens to early 20s. All of their faces were covered, and they were wearing green and black camouflage colored clothing. Police said at least one suspect was armed with a shotgun.

Police said the suspects left in a gray four-door Chevy Cruze with a loud muffler or no muffler. The car had a broken hubcap on one of the back tires. The car had dark window tint, and the tint was missing from a portion of one of the back windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 972-317-8477 or the main number at 972-317-6551.

