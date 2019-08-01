Art House competition
Courtesy of Art House

The ART House Gallery, located at 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800 in Flower Mound, will hold the AMERICANA Art Competition and Exhibition during the month of August with an opening reception from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Over 36 artists have been accepted in the exhibition and many will be on hand to discuss their art with the public. All are welcome.

