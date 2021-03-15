FM art

The town of Flower Mound is looking for artists to submit designs for a mural based around the theme of kindness and inclusivity that will be installed on the lawn at Parker Square in Flower Mound, in partnership with Midwestern State University - Flower Mound.

The winning design will be drawn onto an 8-by-12-foot temporary wall by the artist (and assistants, if needed), then painted by members of the community at the inaugural Art in the Park Festival on May 8 at Heritage Park.

All ages are welcome to apply! The chosen artist will receive $200, as well as a box of art supplies and other goodies. Please email submissions to krissi.oden@flower-mound.com by 5 p.m. on April 9.

