Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee another controlled flaring of natural gas from approximately 7 a.m. to noon Thursday and Nov. 17 and 19 at the intersection of FM 407 and Summit Avenue in Lewisville.
This process, which will result in a large, controlled flame and moderate noise, allows the company to work on a section of natural gas pipeline in the area as part of normal, routine maintenance operations.
Flaring is a standard industry practice used to safely remove natural gas from a limited section of pipeline, which is necessary to perform routine maintenance or other work. In order to reduce any impact on the environment, flaring equipment injects the right amount of oxygen to cause elimination of methane. Atmos Energy employees will be onsite with fire extinguishers and protective equipment, standing at a safe distance to monitor the operation.
